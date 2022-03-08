Supermarket owner Iain Beaton took the plunge and joined an opera choir. Photo / Supplied

He's says he's not a natural singer, but Iain Beaton was all set to take to the Festival Opera's stage before Covid dashed his plans.

Rehearsals were well under way for the Festival Opera's The Magic Flute when the disappointing decision was made to cancel all shows.

Beaton, along with his brother Ross, has been involved with Festival Opera for a number of years, providing financial assistance, food donations and a packing shed for rehearsals on Ross' property which has been invaluable as it is a huge space for all the performers, orchestra and stage team and means they can store props etc.

Beaton, who owns Greenmeadow's New World, says it started with a visit from Anna Pierard, co-founder and director of Project Prima Volta.

PPV is an inspiring programme that helps young people to discover and explore their love of opera.

"I really liked the principles behind the programme and was more than happy to offer my support. While we sponsor lots of school groups and the like, we hadn't really done anything for the arts. It just made sense to support them through the supermarket," Beaton said.

"It's been amazing watching how they bring people together to reach a goal. Some of the early people I have seen are now full-fledged singers.

"It's aspirational to see the development of these kids, finding a path and following it through."

Over the years the musical director Jose Aparicio had asked Beaton if he sang.

"I avoided it for a while but then I went and listened to the choir. I'm not a natural singer, that's for sure, the choir won't sink without me, but when you stop thinking about it (singing) and let it go, it's great.

"I've lived in a supermarket box my whole life. I've lived in a very regimented world. I get up, go to work, etc, so to reveal something other than the supermarket persona is quite challenging. It was like therapy.

"Anna pulls it out of you. I guess as New Zealanders we're not overly emotional, not the most emotional people on the planet… but doesn't mean there isn't something there.

"I started work, got married, had kids, then the kids went to university, and then I started a band. My focus was always the other stuff and then you start to ask, 'what else could I be?'

"You discover that you can do other stuff. It's not luck, you just have to have the confidence to say, 'I can do this'. You recognise the raw parts of the gift and build from there.

"I guess it's the same for the PPV kids. It's a confidence thing. I suppose I started to see it with my friends. I'm 58 this year. You sort of see your friends stopping doing things and get panicky about it. Use it or lose it. What are you waiting for? I'm a good example of that with starting things late.

"While I didn't get to the main event, I've enjoyed being in the background of the choir, singing my part. I will be back next year."