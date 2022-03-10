The Kaweka Range in a picture from August 2021. Photo / Paul Taylor

Huddled under a survival blanket for over 48 hours, a hunter has been rescued during a large search in eastern Hawke's Bay.

The man was winched to safety last Saturday night after becoming lost in the Kaweka Range, near Comet Hut.

A search and rescue team was alerted to the lost hunter at around 7.30 that morning.

The man had contacted a friend on the Thursday evening, and advised he was in trouble and going to make his way down a river to get his bearings.

Unfortunately, police did not have his last known point, which made it difficult to establish a search area and possible direction of travel when the search was launched.

Through information gathered in interviews the large rescue team was able to narrow down the search area considerably.

He was located about 9pm on Saturday by one of the search teams.

The Lowe Walker Rescue helicopter winched the man to safety. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay Police search and rescue Senior Sergeant Andrew Knox said the man was fortunate to be alive.

"He had made a small camp by a river and was found beside a lit fire, huddled under a survival blanket – where he'd been for over 48 hours," he said.

"He was tired and bruised, but otherwise in good health and happy he had been found.

"The rescue helicopter winched the hunter, along with the search team, out of the area.

"This was an excellent outcome and the hunter was very fortunate, considering the time he had spent in the bush, with very little supplies."

A number of partner agencies were involved including about 20 LandSAR staff, the Lowe Walker Rescue helicopter, a civilian search dog team from Taupo, local AREC radio operators, Whanganui Police SAR, and a civilian helicopter operator from Whanganui.

"The search would not have been possible and would not have had the successful outcome it did without these partnerships," Knox said.

Police have encouraged hunters to always be prepared and take sufficient clothing and equipment for an unplanned overnight stay.

Police have also advise all hunters and outdoor users to take a personal locator beacon (PLB) with them on all hunting and tramping trips.

A distress beacon lets you instantly signal for help and they work almost anywhere in the world.