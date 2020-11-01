Hundreds walk for charity

Hundreds took to the street of Hawke's Bay in the 13th annual Mitre 10 Mega Walk. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hundreds took to the streets, beach fronts and footpaths of Hawke's Bay in the 13th annual Mitre 10 Mega Walk.

Walkers took part in the 28km Mega Walk, the 15km Dunlop Half Mega, the 6.5km Langley Twigg Law Short Mega and the 3.5km Hawke's Bay Today Mega Meander.

Over the previous 12 years, more than $200,000 has been raised.

The money raised this year will be donated to The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay, which support 12-24-year-olds living with cancer.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture the action.

Mother and son team Eve and Connor Murphy. Photo / Ian Cooper

Aaron Carlson, of the Heretaunga Rural Fire Brigade, taking part in this year's Mire 10 Mega Walk. Photo / Ian Cooper

Walkers took part in four events - each ranging in distances - on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper