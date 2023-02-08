Murray Holden and Nancy Wadsworth from Dannevirke's Gallery of History were delighted the pair could be reunited. Photo / Leanne Warr

Murray Holden and Nancy Wadsworth from Dannevirke's Gallery of History were delighted the pair could be reunited. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was a theft which rocked the small town of Dannevirke.

A bird, and not just any bird, but a rare huia.

It was unique. Part of a pair of birds shot in the late 19th century, preserved, and given as a wedding present, and passed down through the generations.

In 1990, the pair were given to the Gallery of History in the Tararua District town where they could be kept in a glass-fronted case so visitors could view them.

The unique piece of New Zealand’s history became a major attraction to the museum.

Huia feathers are known as the “world’s most expensive feathers” where one single feather was once auctioned off for $8000.

The birds, endemic to the North Island, are thought to be extinct, but there may have been sightings as late as the 1990s.

The volunteers at the Gallery of History will never forget what happened that day in July 2020.

The pair had already been targeted once, with someone making off with tail feathers from the male in 2012.

In July 2020, two visitors came in and left a short time later. Despite there being volunteers in the building, it was some time before it was discovered that the female huia was gone.

Only the male was left in the display case following the theft of the female. Photo / Leanne Warr

They were devastated by the theft.

There were lessons learned that day and the museum has upgraded its CCTV since then.

Almost a year later, a man was jailed for that theft, but the whereabouts of the fragile bird remained unknown and a reward was offered for her return until May 2022, when police were searching a Paraparaumu house.

The bird, more than a little worse for wear, would be taken to Te Papa, where they would do their best to restore her.

On February 3, she finally came home.

At Makirikiri Marae where the huia was welcomed home to Dannevirke with a powhiri. Photo / Leanne Warr

It took the mahi and the cooperation of three iwi – Ngati Raukawa, Ngati Toa and Te Atiawa - as well as police and Te Papa museum, to bring her back and return her safely in the hands of first Rangitane o Tamaki nui-a-rua, and then to be with her mate at the Gallery of History.

Kaumātua Manahi Paewai told those assembled at the museum to witness the homecoming that he had given each of the bird’s names to reflect all that had happened.

The female’s name would be something to ensure that the incident would not be forgotten.

She was to be named Te Kurapae – a treasure that was lost and found by accident, or perhaps luck.

The male was given the name Te Kahu Makoakoa – a cloak of happiness. Happiness that he was reunited with Te Kurapae.

Matua Manahi said the community had been saddened by the loss but it “is happy now”.

Andre Baker, chairman of Atiawa ki Whakarongotai (Kāpiti), said those who had done their part on the day of the return should reflect on the journey.

Kaliah Rose Tamihana, 9, holds the precious taonga as the group is called on to Makirikiri Marae. Photo / Leanne Warr

The confederation of iwi had started from Waikanae, journeying up the North Island to Makirikiri Marae in Dannevirke earlier that day.

Tiaki Tamihana of Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao said the huia had “united us as one”.

Gallery of History vice president Murray Holden said he was glad to have the huia back and thanked all of those who had made it happen.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said it was a significant day to have the huia returned.

She said there had been devastation within the community that someone could commit such an act.

“There was a lot of angst and unrest.”

Like many in the community, she was delighted when she heard that the bird had been found.

“I never gave up hope.”

For now, Te Kurapae will be temporarily stored as the damage caused in the incident means she could not stand with her mate. She remains very fragile and is unable to be handled.

It was hoped that Weta Workshop would be able to recreate her missing leg, although that wouldn’t be able to be done for some time.