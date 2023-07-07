Six Huia Range pupils model the new sports uniforms designed to represent the Huia Bird. From left: Danika Boulton and Amelia Williams (netball), Kiani Mogford and Zac Gore, Ella Withey, and Jayden Derbidge (other sports).

They still wear maroon but there is a significant addition to the Huia Range School’s new sports uniforms.

Last month they were unveiled to the school at its assembly and received a great ovation.

The new uniforms have a design by Troy Tawhai to represent the extinct Huia bird after which the school was named.

“The design is in the shape of a Huia bird with the beak and eyes at the front and the white tips of the feathers at the back,” Troy says.

“There are two mangōpare designs which symbolise strength, determination, strong will and fighting spirit.

“There is one puhoro design through the wing which symbolises speed, swiftness and agility. The orange and white parts give the design its link back to the Huia bird.”

The uniforms for each sport differ slightly with the netball motif on the shorts because netball bibs would obscure them, rugby uniforms with additional numbers on the back and the others multipurpose for other sports.



