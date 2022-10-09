There were 55 stalls on the property selling different wares. Photo / Leanne Warr

There were 55 stalls on the property selling different wares. Photo / Leanne Warr

The owners of a garden centre are amazed at the response to their Spring Market held at the weekend.

Kerry Meehan of Little Gem Garden Centre in Dannevirke decided to hold the market at their garden centre as she felt there wasn't much going on in the area during weekends.

While there were initial concerns following the snow last week, the weather on Sunday was bright and sunny, which brought the crowds.

Stalls offering a variety of products were kept busy. Photo / Leanne Warr

Meehan said a lot of people had travelled for the market, which also included 55 stalls selling a variety of wares from novelties to sweets.

She said people who came were happy and relaxed, with many making it a family day out.