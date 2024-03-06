How to become friends with your neighbours

Hawke’s Bay Neighbours Aotearoa connector Rachel Hayward says the non-profit organisation is all about connecting and strengthening neighbourhoods. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Neighbours Aotearoa connector Rachel Hayward says the non-profit organisation is all about connecting and strengthening neighbourhoods. Photo / Paul Taylor

If Cyclone Gabrielle taught us one thing, it was the importance of neighbours.

If you don’t know your neighbours, here’s your chance to reach out to them because March is Neighbours Aotearoa Month.

The nationwide initiative began in 2009 as Neighbours Day. It grew to a 10-day event and then to an entire month.

The Hawke’s Bay Neighbours Aotearoa connector Rachel Hayward says the non-profit organisation is all about connecting and strengthening neighbourhoods.

“We are encouraging people to simply take a small action to get to know their neighbours, even if it’s just saying hello.

“It’s not about getting in their personal space, rather it’s about bringing some community spirit into your neighbourhood. After all, they are the people you will likely rely on if things go wrong as the cyclone proved, especially in communities that were cut off.

March is Neighbours Aotearoa month. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Neighbours Aotearoa Month is a good time to remember and keep in touch with the people who live around you.”

She said their website has some lovely ideas, such as seed swapping, clothing swap, a combined garage sale or a community garden to name a few.

“Register your event on our website, which has tool kits, little invitations and all sorts of things you can download for free.”

Hayward, who has a coaching background, said times have changed when it comes to neighbourhoods,

“Neighbours used to stay put for years and everyone would know each other. These days people tend to move around a lot more so it can be hard to connect with new people in your street.

“However, it’s so rewarding. People who have connected with their neighbours in previous years have shared their stories on the website. We encourage you to do that as well. It keeps the movement growing and it helps build inclusive, safer and more resilient communities.”

For more information go to neighboursaotearoa.nz

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke's Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms.




