Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

House values fall close to 10pc in a year in Napier

Chris Hyde
By
3 mins to read
The average house in Napier city is now valued at $798,075, down 9.5 per cent on a year ago. Photo / Warren Buckland

The average house in Napier city is now valued at $798,075, down 9.5 per cent on a year ago. Photo / Warren Buckland

House values fell close to 10 per cent in Napier over the past year, one of the biggest market dropoffs in regional New Zealand, new data shows.

Hastings and more rural parts of the region

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today