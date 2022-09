At 4.50pm the house was being classed as "smoke logged" rather than alight.

Police at the scene say two people are unaccounted for at a house fire in Central Hawke's Bay.

A fire communications spokesman said three fire trucks were called to a Porangahau Rd, Waipukurau, house about 4.30pm.

Porangahau Rd near the scene was closed.

Do you know more? Email news@hbtoday.co.nz

MORE TO COME