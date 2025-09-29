Advertisement
House fire in Hastings; police and firefighters in attendance

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are attending a house fire in Hastings.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a call about the fire on Tamatea St about 2.40pm on Monday, in the suburb of Mahora.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they extinguished a “small property fire” and two fire trucks attended.

