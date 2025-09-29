House fire in Hastings; police and firefighters in attendance
Emergency services at the scene. Photo / NZME
Emergency services are attending a house fire in Hastings.
Fire and Emergency NZ received a call about the fire on Tamatea St about 2.40pm on Monday, in the suburb of Mahora.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they extinguished a “small property fire” and two fire trucks attended.
A
police spokeswoman said they were also in attendance at the house fire, but could not confirm at this stage whether there were any injuries.
A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokesman said they were notified and dispatched one rapid response vehicle.