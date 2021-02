Emergency services were called to a house fire on Cartier Cres, Flaxmere, about 2.14pm on Wednesday. Photo / File

Emergency services responded to a house fire in Flaxmere, Hastings, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the fire on Cartier Cres, Flaxmere, about 2.14pm.

A police spokeswoman said they were asked to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand with traffic control near the address due to the house fire.

"Police are no longer at the scene," she said.

MORE TO COME