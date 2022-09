Occupants of a house bus that caught fire overnight were able to escape without injury. Photo / File

Occupants of a house bus that caught fire overnight were able to escape without injury. Photo / File

The occupants of a house bus that caught fire overnight in Central Hawke's Bay were able to escape without injury.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Murray Dunbar said the bus, in a rural area between Takapau and Ormondville, was reported as "well alight" when firefighters arrived and extinguished it about 9.40pm.

Firefighters were also called to a hedge fire near Flemington about 5am on Tuesday. Dunbar said the Nicholls Rd fire was put on in just over 20 minutes.