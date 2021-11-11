Hotter days ahead for Hawke's Bay

Yachts on Pandora Pond in Napier this Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay residents should prepare to fire up the BBQ for a hot weekend.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the region will experience temperatures six to eight degrees above November averages for the next few days.

"The whole of the north island is looking pretty warm, it's those northwesterlies bringing subtropical air down from northern Queensland," she said.

She said the heat will peak in Napier at 29 degrees during the day on Sunday, and 20 degrees overnight on Saturday.

Northwesterlies mean there is no risk of any more thunderstorms, like last week.

"You're heading towards more normal springtime weather, where we're getting a lot more westerlies, which means drying out on the east coast as well."

She advises to watch for wind in the severe weather warnings

"That would be the thing to keep an eye on if you're worried about severe weather in the coming days."