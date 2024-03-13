The Dannevirke Premier Three (P3) side between innings.

Six cricket teams at the Dannevirke Domain found the dry outfield led to some big scores, even though the boundaries were set wide.

The morning started on the artificial pitch, with the top two Tararua primary senior cricket teams from Dannevirke and Pahiatua playing each other in a 25-over match.

Both teams scored more than 100 runs, with Dannevirke just pipping Bush in the final overs.

On the grass wicket, the Dannevirke Premier Threes playing in the Manawatu competition set the Freyberg Palmerston North Stallions a respectable chase of 159 off 40 overs.

Dannevirke’s P3 Taj Chapman-Peters bowled a pacey opening spell against Freyberg Palmerston North Stallions.

Paul Chapman showed his sons Taj and Eden how to bat, with 44 runs.

Matt Greig – coach of the Dannevirke Senior Primary Year 7-8 team - did the same for his team, with 40.

In reply, an aggressive set of Freyberg openers set the tone. After being 84-3 after 20 overs, the team passed the Dannevirke total in the 32nd over with five wickets down.

Dannevirke P3s have done enough in the season to take a spot in next week’s semi-finals.

Dannevirke Premier 4 bowler Neeraj Sirohi bowled with venom from the north end against Feilding.

Meanwhile, on the artificial wicket, Dannevirke Premier Fours (P4) played Feilding and set a mammoth total of 266 for nine, Graham Harris scoring 80 and Neeraj Sirohi 60.

They defended a nail-biter reply by Feilding, which finished on 232 for nine. Graham Harris was the leading wicket taker with 3-21.

Dannevirke’s Graham Harris took three wickets with accurate bowling.

Tararua was involved in representative action at Fraser Park in Lower Hutt when Eion Poole and Gordon Kuggeleijn played for Central Districts Over 60′s on Sunday against Wellington.

Both Division One and Two teams won in the last over, Kuggeleijn top scoring for the Division Two side with 37 off 26 balls. Poole and Kuggeleijn had to bowl into a stiff breeze but kept the scoring to a creditable minimum.

The CD team is off to Taradale to play in the Over 60′s National Tournament on Monday, March 18, when it plays four games over five days against the other regional teams, first up being Auckland.