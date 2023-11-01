Is a target pre-human existence achievable?

There is no nice way to put this, Horizon’s latest freshwater quality targets put us right back to square one regarding the One Plan.

Woodville Racecourse, 10.30am on Thursday, November 9.

Here’s my summation:

Horizons are proposing new freshwater quality targets which have been written up by their science team and the Cawthron Institute following community feedback and addressing the minimum standards set by the last Government.

When asked a question such as “do you want swimmable rivers?”, not many of us would say “no” BUT we would also probably add “it’s not such an issue in winter or after severe weather events”. Much of this extra information hasn’t been considered and therefore there is a desire for regulators to enforce a return to pristine waterways all year round.

Farmers are faced with limits being imposed that will NOT allow current farming practices to continue in some areas within Tararua and the wider Horizons region. This is not a dairy only issue with areas such as Alfredton and Akitio also impacted.

These water quality targets will see an expectation of land use change from their current form. Do we really want more pine plantations, or highly productive soils not being utilised for growing food? Horticulture already gets a free pass with water quality limits in Horowhenua as the last Government didn’t want to threaten our vege supply, hence horticulture probably won’t be an option.

There have been lots of conversations over the past few week to get definitive answers from Horizons staff, unfortunately, they aren’t releasing the localised documents prior to their “consultation” meetings, which detail the targets.

The consultation for this round re targets closes on December 13.

Here’s what I know:

• Some Horizons councillors are concerned about the targets proposed (but not enough to instruct their staff to redo targets as has happened in Otago region after the first consultation meeting).

• No economic or social modelling has been done that shows what the impacts are for these targets to be attained.

• Farmers who have already changed their systems and management practices to reduce their impacts on water quality through research projects such as the five-year Plantain project have not had this research included or recognised.

Federated Farmers Tararua are concerned, as are the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Manawatū provinces.

Tararua Federated Farmers will be advising members shortly on how and why it’s important to engage. We fully appreciate the many other events taking place at this time of year, dairy farmers being busy mating, the Beef and Lamb Day at Weber on November 8 (addressing decisions to be made re dry), Bush Ag Day on November 9, cyclone recovery, etc, and are frustrated that Horizons Regional Council haven’t hit the pause button to allow full and meaningful engagement when more detailed analysis is available.

On a more positive note, thanks Tararua College. Nic Perry and I interviewed five students for the College Ag award and I’d like to express my thanks to all those that make the Tararua Ag programme such a success.

To have Year 12 students talking about genetics, live exports, animal welfare, community service, taking on new challenges like fencing and shearing, health and safety (tractors and hydrogen fuel) made for a most enjoyable morning. It’s great to have the school farm and livestock available for all to be exposed to real-life farm experiences.

One community event that often is a real highlight for those in a rural setting is the local pet day, enjoy and it’s great to see wider community members invited to attend these.

Trust Law and Incorporated Society Act changes 6pm, November 21, Pahīatua. Register asap as places are filling fast and numbers are limited.

Sally Dryland, co-president Federated Farmers Tararua tararua@fedfarm.org.nz or 0274238997.