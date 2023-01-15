Hoping for sunny skies for Dannevirke’s A&P Show

Terrier racing is always a crowd favourite at the A&P show. Photo / NZME

Many will be hoping for sunny skies early next month when Dannevirke holds its A&P show.

Spokeswoman Grace Te Kahika was looking forward to the show, which is being held from February 3 - 5.

“I’m really looking forward to getting some life back into the showgrounds,” she said.

Last year’s show had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, as the necessary limits created some difficulties, which was disappointing for all concerned.

The petting zoo will allow those attending the show to see Valais Blacknose sheep.

Te Kahika said this year, they were looking to get back to the show’s roots with the return of some traditions, such as the petting zoo, which is to include Valais Blacknose sheep, miniature cattle and other animals.

She said it would be a chance for children to get a glimpse into what life was like on the farm.

Another event that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser is the terrier racing, which involves terrier dogs chasing a fake rabbit.

Te Kahika said the event, which will be held on the Saturday afternoon, is always amusing.

“There’s always one dog that goes off in the wrong direction.”

Horse events will also be at the A&P show. Photo / NZME

The A&P show will also include sideshows, at least 30 market stalls, home industry products like baking, preserves and crafts, food stalls, horse events, and more.

“There’ll be something for the whole family.”