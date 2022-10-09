Neil Kirton (centre), top-polling of three re-elected Napier regional councillors, and Will Foley, re-elected unopposed to the Central Hawke's Bay seat, are each potential candidates for the role of new chairperson. Photo / NZME

The chairmanship of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council has lost one of its potential contenders with the defeat of sitting member and former MP Craig Foss at the local body elections.

Foss, a 59-year old 2005-2017 Tukituki MP elected to the council in 2019, placed just fourth in the race for the three seats in the council's Heretaunga-Hastings Ward.

Successful, with Foss 292 votes off retaining a seat based on progress results on Saturday, are Jock Mackintosh, Sophie Seers and Xan Harding, three of the five new councillors at a table expanded from nine to 11 with the addition of two Māori Ward representatives.

Other new members are Wairoa representative Di Roadley and southern area Māori constituency member Thompson Hokianga, while Charles Lambert, formerly the Wairoa member, holds a place as the new northern area Māori ward member.

Napier retained all three of its councillors, while two councillors in single-seat constituencies were re-elected unopposed.

Foss was "disappointed" with the outcome, but says "it's not the end of the world", although it could be the end of his time in elected politics.

He says he'll miss the "collegial" group of friends in the council frame, and greatly appreciates the support he's had over the years, but it's time for others to have the opportunity, and he's confident that the council has the talent to see it through the next three years.

But, now effectively independent, he wouldn't be drawn on a preference for a new chairperson, to be elected by council members on October 26.

Craig Foss and Hinewai Ormsby after being elected to the Hawke's Bay Regional Council in 2019. Now Foss is gone, and Ormsby could be the new chairperson. Photo / NZME

Rick Barker, who assumed the chair in June last year following the health-based retirement of Rex Graham, did not seek re-election to the council.

Napier member Hinewai Ormsby, snapped up quickly as chair of the Environment and Integrated Catchment Committee after her election to the council for the first time in 2019, says she's available for the top job, and Central Hawke's Bay representative Will Foley is a maybe, but says his former role as Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president was good grounding for leadership at the governance level.

But Napier member and Regional Transport Committee chair Martin Williams is a "no", saying he's "humbled and honoured" to be re-elected but confirming his ongoing commitment to the role of Regional Transport Committee chair, with exciting opportunities ahead for the region "hitting the starting blocks and ready to go".

Ormsby say she's "thrilled" to be re-elected and that there are some strong leadership capabilities on the council, but the members will have to get "around the table and decide who's best for the job", along with the fit of the committee roles.

Jerf van Beek, re-elected unopposed in Ngaruroro, ruled himself out, saying being chair is a fulltime job, it needs that commitment, and added: "It's not my cup of tea."

Lambert preferred to await the final result (declared by Thursday) and also discussions with other councillors, while Neil Kirton, a former MP who has served six terms on the council and was returned as the top-polling candidate in Napier, was unable to be contacted by Hawke's Bay Today by mid-afternoon Sunday.