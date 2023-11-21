The Waipukurau-Waipawa District Sports has kicked off the “district sports” season in Central Hawke’s Bay, inspiring everyone from kindy age to retirement-plus to saddle up, mount up and have some fun with their horses and ponies. Sports days combine competition with a fun, relaxed vibe and offer a good day out for riders and spectators.
Organisers said it was a “fabulous day” and thanked “all of our competitors and their support crews and a massive shout out to our amazing committee, our generous sponsors, the wonderful judges and stewards, the volunteers, the grounds people, and everyone who makes our event such a huge success”.
Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang went along to photograph the action.