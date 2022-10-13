Homicide investigation launched after death in Flaxmere, Hawke's Bay

Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere. One person died at the scene, the other transported to hospital with serious injuries. Photo / NZME

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Flaxmere, Hastings, overnight.

Eastern District Police were called to Ramsay Crescent about 11.45pm on Thursday after two people were found injured outside an address.

One person died at the scene. The other has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and how the pair came to be injured, they said in a statement.

A scene examination will take place at the property today. Residents will notice an increased Police presence in the area.

Police were also asking anyone with information to come forward and share it by calling 105, quoting event number P052230650.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.