Holy moly - that's naturally good skincare

Louise Harvey with some of her Holy Moly skincare range.

A pivotal moment for the creator of a teen-focused skincare range was her daughter liking the smell of her products.

Hawke's Bay's Louise Harvey was a tad worried that the natural smell of Holy Moly was not what many young people were used to.

"Holy Moly doesn't have a cosmetic smell, it's certainly not unpleasant but I thought perhaps my teenage daughter wouldn't like it. I was nervous about it but my issue turned out to be not an issue at all. That was the moment I thought I was onto something good and was going to go for it," Louise said.

The result is a ranch of products with eye-catching yet simple branding.

Louise says the feedback since launching Holy Moly a few weeks ago has been amazing.

"Our customers love our bold approach, bright colours, and the sheer simplicity of Holy Moly. No unicorns, butterflies or flowers here – just naturally natural awesome teen skincare," Louise said.

Of course, looks aren't everything, the products have to do their job and for today's environmentally aware teens, be free from chemicals and recyclable.

"Ingredients were top of the priority list for me, as was packaging, so Holy Moly comes in recyclable amber glass to help protect the product from light, and contains no parabens, fillers or nasties of any sort.

"Holy Moly uses plant-based, natural and organic ingredients to tackle pimples and breakouts in teens and tweens without any chemicals or unnecessary packaging."

Louise also wanted her product to be fun.

"The words holy moly are a pearler — they bring a smile to people's faces. I wanted something that spoke to teenagers. It needed to be fun and empowering. Teenagers are awesome.

"I really love these products and can say I have put my best foot forward and have total confidence in them."

While the range is for teens, Louise says the clay mask can be used by adults as well.

"It's great for fine lines and clearing and brightening your skin. Simply mix it with a teaspoon of yoghurt."

She decided to make a teen-focused skincare range after struggling to find anything natural for her daughter to use.

The range includes Holy Moly Face Wash, Toner Spray and a choice of Cream or Gel Moisturiser which works with teen skin to address oiliness, pimples, redness and dry patches using New Zealand botanicals including mānuka and kawakawa oils – which are anti-inflammatory and healing – aloe vera, bergamot and rosemary. It's all handcrafted in small batches. A Pink Clay Mask and Spot Oil complete the range.

She believes Holy Moly is the perfect way to introduce young people to good skincare habits.

"Everyone is different, some teens will stick to a good skincare routine while others will perhaps use the products until their skin looks better and stop. That's okay though — with teens, you take the wins where you can!"

Holy Moly is available online at holymoly.skincare.com and from The Works, Havelock North, and Chantels, Napier.