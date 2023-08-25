Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hōhepa farewells founding member Roderick Stronach

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Roderick "Roddy" Stronach passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital on August 17 at the age of 75. He was a founding member of Hōhepa and believed to be one of New Zealand’s longest-living persons with Down Syndrome. Photo / Florence Charvin for Hōhepa

Roderick "Roddy" Stronach passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital on August 17 at the age of 75. He was a founding member of Hōhepa and believed to be one of New Zealand’s longest-living persons with Down Syndrome. Photo / Florence Charvin for Hōhepa

A founding member and part of the inspiration behind Hōhepa has died, leaving behind a powerful legacy and drawing the community together.

Roderick Stronach passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital on August 17 at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today