Roderick "Roddy" Stronach passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital on August 17 at the age of 75. He was a founding member of Hōhepa and believed to be one of New Zealand’s longest-living persons with Down Syndrome. Photo / Florence Charvin for Hōhepa

A founding member and part of the inspiration behind Hōhepa has died, leaving behind a powerful legacy and drawing the community together.

Roderick Stronach passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital on August 17 at the age of 75.

He was believed to be one of New Zealand’s longest-living persons with Down Syndrome.

A statement from Hōhepa said his birth, in Dunedin on October 27, 1947, inspired his aunt Dame Marjorie Allan to go on and eventually found Hōhepa based on the philosophy of Dr Rudolf Steiner along with Hawke’s Bay entrepreneur Sir Lewis Harris and Lady Myra Harris.

“Roddy’s birth inspired a vibrant revolution of hope and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities which later became the Hōhepa community in Hawke’s Bay,” the statement from Hōhepa said.

Stronach joined the Hōhepa School when he was 11 years old and his family followed from Dunedin.

Santiago De Marco, general manager of Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay, said Stronach’s birth “inspired a revolution of inclusion, love and diversity”.

“He worked on the farm, he worked on making candles and in woodwork making toys,” De Marco said.

“Many people in the Hawke’s Bay community would have enjoyed growing up playing with toys that were made by Roddy or wind chimes.”

A young Stronach with his aunt, Dame Marjorie Allan. Photo / Hōhepa

He said Roderick was returned to Hōhepa on the same day he died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital and his life-long friends, community and family came together to remember and mourn before his funeral on Sunday.

“We did a remembrance gathering on Sunday night so all his friends came together and shared stories about his life. When they went to school, when they worked on the farm, when they went on holiday trips,” he said.

“While there was an element of sadness that we were farewelling this special man, it was also a very celebratory moment of huge admiration for him and gratitude for what his life means to all of us.”

Roderick as a baby. Santiago De Marco, general manager of Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay, said Stronach’s birth “inspired a revolution of inclusion, love and diversity”. Photo / Hōhepa

The statement from Hōhepa said Stronach loved music and to be engaged in meaningful work with his friends and colleagues working on the farm or creating wooden toys, furniture, candles, metal goods and wind chimes.

“A regular [New Zealand Symphony Orchestra] concertgoer, Roddy loved music, always looking forward to the Hōhepa festivals and community concerts with great excitement. A man with a kind and caring heart, Roddy will be fondly remembered by all in the Hōhepa community for his radiant smile and great sense of humour,” the statement said.

“Roddy’s legacy has influenced his family, his community, New Zealand, and the world in a very positive and significant way, and will continue to inspire our future work for generations to come.”