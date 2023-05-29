Tuta Hongara from the NZ Trellis Central Reserves Men’s Team skilfully evades a tackle from Bay Independent, with James Watson in support. Photo / Celia Wilson

The Higgins Central Premier men’s hockey team travelled to Palmerston North again on the weekend to face Victoria University for their second match of the Intercity competition.

In a fast-paced, physical game, the team held their hosts at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the visitors came home with an 8-1 loss.

The Intercity competition follows the rule where, if a field goal is scored, the scorer has an automatic shootout with the goalie for the chance of an additional goal. Victoria University’s score included three shootout goals.

Jamie Brun was Central’s goalscorer, getting one past their goalie in the last quarter.

The Unichem Central Premier Women’s team had another intense and challenging battle against Havelock North. The improvement from their last meeting was evident, with outstanding defence from the Central women denying a strong Havelock North attack getting into the attacking circle.

With great teamwork throughout the field, the ladies managed some brilliant runs up the field and opportunities at goal. However, it wasn’t enough to get on top of the skilful Havelock North team who scored clever goals to win 6-0. Thanks to Tyla Martel, player of the day, for filling in and making terrific saves in goal.

The NZ Trellis Central Reserves Men’s team had a nail-biting game against top-ranking Bay Independent 2. The 0-0 halftime score indicated a tight match, but Bay 2 got an early lead in the second half. Central persisted and kept their heads up. They made some punishing attacks on goal, and with some quick, controlled passes, they managed to execute a nice goal to even the score. Central’s goalkeeper Ross and the Central defence did a stellar job at keeping Bay Independent from putting more points on the board and consequently ended the match with a satisfying 1-1 score.

The Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women had a brilliant game, although more was needed to get a win against the formidable Akina Paewai Team. The ladies did well to hold the opposition to only one goal. The Central women defended well and their passing was solid, however, they couldn’t beat the opposition’s goalie on this occasion. The Henry’s Pies Central Reserve women’s team continues to grow and are ones to watch for the season.

Thanks to the King’s Birthday weekend, there is no match this weekend, so Central Hockey Club teams should be fresh for the next game.