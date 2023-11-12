Aotea Football Club, 1902. Back row: A H Barsby, Esq. - president, Materoa: 13.2 wing forward, Hamiora: 14.0 wing forward, Mananui: 15.1 forward, Tai: 14.3 forward, Mokena: 12.8 forward, Hape: 14.11 three-quarter, Matene 11.2 forward, Tu Karaitiana - Secretary. Middle row: Kuruki: 11.10 forward, Ranginui: 11.8 back, Hoani (Captain): 11.8 half, Rangitauira: 16.2 half, Hore: 12.10 three-quarter, Tiehi: 9.10 forward. Front row: Tamahi: 11.10 three-quarter, Mane: 13.5 forward, Hirini: 12.0 forward, Rangikotua: 11.2 forward, Tame Ri: 11.10 forward, Hoani Whatiri: 10.2 fullback.

The year 2000 and the new millennium proved to be pivotal for Aotea Sports Club. The Colts started impressively, the debut of women’s rugby, two “rangatahi” (youth) netball teams one of which, the “Cuzzies”, were sponsored a trip to Wellington by club patron and MP, the Hon. Parekura Horomia, to meet the Capital Shakers stars such as Irene Van Dyke. Softball also was trialled as a summer sport with two pitches at the club grounds.

Centennial celebrations held during Labour weekend in 2003 proved a great success with the Green and Gold Ball on the Saturday evening at the Town Hall.

At a club history presentation the following day, all those present agreed the club was not for sale and would remain as The Aotea Sports Club. The older generation of club members were very emphatic about this and, in addition, formally resolved that 1902 be recognised as the club’s founding year from this point onwards, given recently to-hand club memorabilia clearly revealing so. As a result, it was agreed that 105th-year celebrations would be in 2007.

In 2004, Aotea Colts were Manawatū Under-19 competition finalists and the Seniors Hawke’s Bay Division Two finalists. Both netball teams were trophy winners with an Aotea netball team participating in the prestigious Kurungaituku Netball tournament in Rotorua.

In 2006 the Aotea senior side made club history when they competed in the HB Premier competition for the first time, winning the Lane Cup and the Premier Two competition.

The 2010s brought a mixture of highs and lows for the club’s rugby. It included strong showings by the Aotea team, coached by Peka Hauiti in the Hawke’s Bay Second Division. Despite winning their grade for three consecutive years, they were unable to win the promotion/relegation match and get back into the Premier competition.

In the latter part of the decade, the club struggled to field a team, however, 2020 saw a revival with a group of young players determined to again field an Aotea rugby team in the Hawke’s Bay Premier Grade. It was an ambitious goal which required commitment and resolve to turn the club’s fortunes around.

In 2021, Aotea made the Division One final against Havelock North, competing for the inaugural Hepa Paewai Memorial Trophy. Despite not winning the match or the trophy, it was highly significant for the club and players as Hepa, along with his two sons Nathan and Murdoch, were all proud ex-Aotea players before moving to the Bay, joining the Havelock North Club.

In 2022, after three seasons, and hindered by the Covid pandemic, the Aotea team achieved their goal of making the Hawke’s Bay Premier Grade. Next year will be their third consecutive year in the Hawke’s Bay sub-union’s top grade.

While this rugby revival was going on, women’s netball was also making itself felt at the club and in the local Dannevirke competition where Aotea teams made up a significant number of competing sides. The senior team also competed in the Central Hawke’s Bay Competition and were winners in 2021 and runners-up in 2022.

Whakapapa and history are at the heart of Aotea Sports Club with its culture and whakawhanaungatanga (establishing good relations) at its foundation. It has enabled the club to meet and survive the challenges for more than a century.

Acknowledgement

The Aotea Rugby/Sports Club archives and two research documents, 1903-2003 Centennial Booklet and 1902-2007 Celebrating 105 Years of History, by Geoff Watson, a lecturer in history at the School of History, Philosophy and Politics at Massey University.