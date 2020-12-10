Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Historic HB: Popular licensee died suddenly

6 minutes to read

The Masonic Hotel facing Hastings Street in the early 1890s. Credit: Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, 10854

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Michael Fowler

Frank Moeller, who became licensee of Napier's Masonic Hotel on January 1, 1892, would prove to be not only one of the most popular publicans in Napier, but also a well-respected citizen.

He had previously

