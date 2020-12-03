Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic HB: Eskdale Church marks 100 years

4 minutes to read

Eskdale War Memorial Church around the late 1920s. Photo / Thomas Clark

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Michael Fowler

Eskdale War Memorial Church marks 100 years since its opening in the Esk Valley on December 3, 1920.

The church was built in memory of Percival (Percy) Moore Beattie, 30, 2nd Lieutenant in the New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.