The first Napier Golf Club's clubhouse at Waiohiki around 1919. Credit: Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank. Townshend Collection 4004, Box 123_004

Napier Golf Club is the oldest golf club in Hawke's Bay, being established in 1896 on Mataruahou (Napier Hill).

The first course was formed on the hills between Napier Tce and Milton Rd – about the only place it could go without going to Greenmeadows. Two men wanting to establish a course "found suitable though difficult country in the paddocks which belong to Rev Mr Colenso". Dr de Lisle was occupying the land.

A lot of work had to be done to clear blackberry and other vegetation to make it sufficiently playable.

William Colenso, then an old man, who was known for his sometimes long and officious letters to the editor, wrote one concerning the golf course. He had apparently had trouble with trespassers on the land leased to the Napier Golf Club and hoped they would stay off thanks to the golfers.

In February 1896 a large crowd assembled to watch players tee off from Napier Tce. President Mr W Dymock and vice-president W Buchanan picked sides.

The first hole was known as the 'Doctor's Nose' ‒ no doubt in honour of Dr de Lisle (who hopefully had a sense of humour).

The naming of the various holes reflected the various people associated with the land – principally Reverend William Colenso. 'Hell', 'Way of the transgressors', 'Philosopher's Hill' and 'Royal Society hole'.

Both tee shots of the president and vice president were good ones – with Mr Buchanan's travelling furthest at a distance of 200 yards (182m). Unfortunately for both men (and many past and present players can relate) their balls ended up in an area they called 'Hell'.

Mr Buchanan's travelled right over the 'Doctor's Nose' and into 'Hell'. Both balls were lost, so they called the first hole a draw.

Golf was obviously a novelty sport, and a detailed report was given of the match.

Strange things can happen to a golf ball on a golf course, and this match was no exception. The president was dismayed when the flag at the hole, without warning, fell on his opponent's ball a few inches from the hole and knocked it in – which apparently was all within the rules then.

When the caddie of the president was hit by a shot taken by the vice-president (described as "an accident") the vice-president claimed the hole.

One hole called 'Hill Difficulty' described it well. Players had to tee off and get the ball up an almost vertical hill. The golfers' balls, however, made it up onto the putting green "but the clubs did not appear to have any serious share of the business in getting them there".

That's because they were thrown by hand. it was decided with mutual consent the hole should be "omitted from the reckoning". This hole would be subject to a local rule, whereby if they couldn't get over the hill in three attempts, it could be transported by hand to the top, and a five recorded for the hole.

In the end, the game, which took just over an hour, was won by the president's team.

With much excitement at the day's proceedings, the golfers and spectators then trotted off to nearby Balquidder House for afternoon tea.

This golf course lasted less than two years (probably on account of its extreme difficulty and loss of golf balls) and a move to Waiohiki was made to a nine hole course on Māori land arranged by Airini Donnelly, and also Messrs Newbould and Shaw. The opening day was April 1898, and after the round "an abundance of afternoon tea" was put on by Airini.

Napier Golf Club felt they had come "nearer to the class of links to be found at St Andrew's and other golfing centres than any other links in the district". At that time links courses existed at Te Mata and Frimley.

A clubhouse was also put up during 1898, and the membership went from 48 to 100, which included lady members. To get to the course, Rymers put on a coach leaving the Napier Post Office (then near St John's Cathedral).

The Māori land referred to was owned by Te Roera and Kurupō Tāreha, both fathered later in his life by Tāreha Te Moananui, a high-ranking Ngāti Kahungunu chief.

Kurupō Tāreha was chosen in 1897 to travel to England as part of Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. While in Great Britain, Kurupō visited the golf course of St Andrew's Royal and Ancient Golf Club and became entranced with the game. He developed into a formidable player.

When the New Zealand Amateur Golf Championships were held at Waiohiki in 1903 (then an 18 hole course), Kurupō Tareha would win the title. He beat Nicolaus – a young English golfer, who was favoured to win.

A newspaper report stated: "One of the most remarkable developments of the modern Maori is in the direction of golf. Fancy an affinity between the Scot and the Maori! The only difference is one of distance. The links of St Andrew's are historic to the Scot; the links of Napier will become historic to the Maori."

How true this would be. Kurupō's son Ngā-whakapinga-o-te-rangi, known as Kapi, also became a champion golfer, and turned professional.

It was said of Kapi that he was one of the longest hitters of a golf ball in the world. A contest held between American Jimmy Thompson (considered then the longest hitter in the world) and Kapi across the Waikato River, resulted in Kapi reaching the other side, but the American failed to do so.

Many of Kurupō's whānau excelled at golf nationally, including grandchildren Audrey, and Kurupō junior.

The Napier Golf Club has indeed punched above its weight with its golfers, and many more excelled apart from the Tareha family such as J W Mapu in the 1930s (and there will be others I have missed).

At Kurupō Tāreha's funeral in May 1938 his casket was placed in a marquee at his grounds opposite the Waiohiki golf course, and around the walls were placed portraits of his family. This included a life-sized oil painting of Kurupō with his golf clubs after he won the New Zealand Amateur Golf Championship. This now adorns the upstairs entrance to the clubhouse and is on permanent loan to the Napier Golf Club.

The Kapi Tareha Memorial Tournament (Kapi passed away in 1953) was first played in 1958 and won by Stuart Jones of Hastings. Kapi had given Stuart Jones, considered New Zealand's greatest amateur, a few tips in the past. Kapi's grandson, Anthony Mullany, won the tournament in 1973.

James Kupa from the Napier Golf Club won New Zealand Māori Championship in 1978 and is now a golf club professional in Auckland.

Current golf professional at the Napier Golf Club, Andrew Henare, also won New Zealand Māori Championship in 2008.

Hugh Tareha's tree carving of his grandfather Kapi adorns the 9th fairway of the Waiohiki golf course.

Michael Fowler (mfhistory@gmail.com) is a contract researcher and commercial business writer of Hawke's Bay history. Follow him on facebook.com/michaelfowlerhistory