Historic HB: Boats left high and dry after 1931 earthquake

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
3 mins to read
Four men try to refloat their boat in the Ahuriri lagoon after the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake emptied most of its water. Credit / Keith Winks

Four men try to refloat their boat in the Ahuriri lagoon after the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake emptied most of its water. Credit / Keith Winks

George Nicholls couldn’t believe what he was seeing when on February 3, 1931, he flew towards Hastings.

Onboard were two doctors from Gisborne to help with casualties after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Nicolls noticed “the

