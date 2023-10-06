Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Historic Hawke’s Bay: The prodigious memory of Frank Bannerman Logan

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
5 mins to read
Frank Bannerman Logan. Photo / Hamilton Logan

Frank Bannerman Logan. Photo / Hamilton Logan

Hawke’s Bay man Frank Bannerman Logan (1884-1981) had a prodigious memory.

“For many years I have been meaning to make use of a reasonably good memory and my diaries which I have kept since 1908

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today