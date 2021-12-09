Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic Hawke's Bay: Football girls cause quite a stir

5 minutes to read
The pioneering Aotea ladies' football teams A and B in action in December 1921 at Nelson Park, Napier. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank Townshend collection L4004 006

The pioneering Aotea ladies' football teams A and B in action in December 1921 at Nelson Park, Napier. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank Townshend collection L4004 006

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler

This is my first article featuring the photographs from the Townshend Collection courtesy of the Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank.

A most novel activity occurred at Napier's famed annual Mardi Gras in 1921 – the newly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.