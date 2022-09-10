Historic final win by Hawke's Bay Tui

Hawke's Bay Tuis veteran Gemma Woods during a loss to Otago in 2017. Today she scored the inning try for the Bay against Otago in the Farah Palmer Cup final. Photo / NZME

The Hawke's Bay Tui have climbed the mountain to make it third time lucky and win promotion to the NPC Farah Palmer Cup premiership.

They've beaten favourites and previously unbeaten Otago Spirit 24-20 in South Otago town Balclutha, a classic send-off for veteran former Black Fern Emma Jensen, who, at the age of 45, was playing the last of more than 160 first-class matches.

It was 17-all at halftime and Hawke's Bay was down 17-20 and, having just had a try between the posts disallowed because of double movement won the game in a double act by two of the side's most experienced players – a try midway between the posts and touch scored by prop 8 Gemma Woods, converted with a particularly good kick by first five-eighths Kristen Cottrell.

Otago Spirit, who beat Hawke's Bay 44-22 in the side's first round clash in Hastings, struck back but the ball was spilled with the tryline beckoning and the game was over.

Accepting the championship division trophy, Jensen, now also a Hawke's Bay Rugby Union board member was pleased with the performances of a group of young players coming through to carry the Tuis into a new era in the top grade.

The Tui had been convincingly beaten by Manawatu Cyclones in last year's championship division final, and Otago in 2019, when the score was also 24-20.

Hawke's Bay Tui 24 (Jaimee Robin, Leilani Hakiwai, Gemma Woods tries; Krysten Cottrell pen, 3 con) Otago Spirit 20 (Cheyenne Cunningham, Leah Miles tries; Georgia Cormick 2 pen, 2 con). HT: 17-17.