Hira John Wharepapa is wanted by police. Photo / Police

Police are trying to find a man with distinctive face tattoos last spotted in Gisborne.

Hira John Wharepapa, 33, has outstanding warrants for his arrest and police have asked the public's help to find him.

However, police said he should not be approached.

He was last known to be in the area of Kaiti, Gisborne.

Any sightings of Wharepapa, or information as to his whereabouts, can be reported to 111 quoting file number 211203/2879.