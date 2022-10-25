Hinewai Ormsby becomes the first Māori Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair in Hawke's Bay and the youngest in the council's history too. Photo / NZME

A young Māori wahine is set to guide the Hawke's Bay Regional Council into a new future.

Second-term Ahuriri councillor Hinewai Ormsby was elected to the position of Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairperson unopposed on Wednesday.

Councillor Williams nominated Councillor Ormsby for position of chair and was seconded by Councillor Kirton.

No other nominations were put forth and Ormsby was declared chair just under 10 minutes into the meeting.

With it Ormsby becomes the first Māori Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair in Hawke's Bay and also the youngest chair in the council's history.

Will Foley was elected as deputy chair unopposed.

Ten of the 11 councillors elected to Hawke's Bay Regional Council in the 2022 local elections were being sworn in on Wednesday morning, including five new faces.

The regional council's first meeting since the local elections began in Napier's War Memorial Centre at 9am.

Sophie Siers, councillor for the Heretaunga/Hastings General Constituency, was late for her first meeting as a regional councillor due to a flight disruption according to regional council CEO James Palmer.

He said she would have to be sworn in during the afternoon before she would be able to exercise her responsibilities as a councillor.

Returning are Charles Lambert for the Māui ki te Raki Māori Constituency, Neil Kirton, Martin Williams and Hinewai Ormsby for the Ahuriri/Napier General Constituency, Jerf van Beek for the Ngaruroro General Constituency and Will Foley for the Tamatea/Central Hawke's Bay General Constituency.

New faces are Di Roadly for the Wairoa General Constituency, Jock Mackintosh, Sophie Siers and Xan Harding for the Heretaunga/Hastings General Constituency and Thompson Hokianga for the Māui ki te Tonga Māori Constituency.

The new chairperson for the regional council will soon be decided at the meeting following the swearing in ceremony.

Previous chairperson Rick Barker, stepped up as chairman in June 2021, after Rex Graham, another Hastings representative and the chair since 2016, stood down for health reasons.

Barker, an MP from 1993 to 2011, decided not to run for a position on the council again for the 2022 local elections.