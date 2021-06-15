Hilary Pedersen's latest book launched in Waipawa cafe

Hilary Pedersen has launched a book of collected essays.

Hilary Pedersen has spent a large part of her life writing for other people and about other people.

As a journalist and then a co-author and biographer she has written I Would Not Step Back, an award-winning book on the life of war hero bomber pilot Phil Lamason, and co-authored Tuahine: Sisters of Porangahau, Hakui: Mothers of Porangahau and Matatoa - Fathers and Sons - Maori and European Stories of a Small New Zealand Community with Marina Sciascia.

Now, as she celebrates her 80th birthday, she has released a new book, Marking Time, and this time it's all hers.

Hilary, who grew up in CHB and spent a lot of her life in Porangahau, now lives in Auckland with her son and his family.

But she travelled home last month to belatedly celebrate her 80th birthday and launch her book in the company of friends and family at Waipawa's Nola Cafe.

"I chose Nola because it was and still is a favourite place of mine. I don't have a Nola Cafe in my life in Auckland so it was lovely to get back there, even for such a short time."

While those who know Hilary might be expecting a tome - she has had an eventful and varied life - her book may come as a surprise.

"It's a series of 27 essays, many written some time ago and collected over the years with an intention of publishing them at some stage.

"Each essay is complete in itself, you can delve in and out read them individually, pick the book up and read one or two at a time."

While the book tells of Hilary's adventures and experiences, it's not in chronological order.

"I don't like writing beginnings and ends, straight line writing. I don't like to toe the line and always do things my own way when I can. It gives me satisfaction and keeps me interested.

HIlary says she is happy and relieved that her book is finally in printed form.

"It's been a long time in the pipeline but I couldn't wait any longer. I'm 80 now and I just think this is the time to do it. I'm proud and I'm happy to have achieved it and to leave some interesting memories of a life well lived, for my family. I hope it strikes a chord with readers.

"Having the launch and belated birthday at Nola has given me a chance to catch up with old mates in one of my favourite spots that's very special to me.

"I don't have a 'Nola equivalent' in my life now and I really do miss it."