Hilary Barry coming to Hastings for a cocktail and a good cause

Harcourts Hawke’s Bay has come on board as auction sponsor and will bring in Harcourts National Auction Manager Shane Cortese to work the crowd and help open wallets for a worthy cause.

Nationally beloved television personality Hilary Barry will MC the evening, bringing her signature charm, quick wit, and infectious laugh, with her appearance sponsored by Tumu Group.

A live raffle will also be drawn on the night, with a four-night Fiji escape for two as the major prize.

Thomson said the event, supported by Advanced Plumbing and Gas, is a night of fun and fundraising, but most importantly it supports those in need of compassionate care during some of life’s most difficult moments.

Cranford has so far raised $14.5 million towards its new facility. Currently, the resource consent application is being drafted, with the process expected to take around six months.

Cranford Hospice Foundation chair Chris Tremain said the project was a wonderful opportunity made possible by the Hawke’s Bay community and organisations like rotary.

“We’re incredibly grateful they’ve chosen Cranford as the recipient of their flagship fundraising event,” he said.

“The funds raised are critical, but just as valuable is the opportunity to share the story of our work with a wider audience.”

Cranford Hospice CEO Andrew Lesperance says the new build represented far more than just a physical structure.

“A new home for Cranford isn’t just about buildings – it’s about delivering care, comfort and connection for every person and family who needs us,” he said.

Tickets are available now at www.thecocktailparty.nz