Hīkoi to Parliament: Close to 10,000 people march through Hastings

Thousands gathered at Heipipi Park in the middle of Gisborne before walking to Te Poho o Rawiri Marae as part of the Tairāwhiti Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

Close to 10,000 people marched on central Hastings and then down State Highway 2 through Hawke’s Bay as the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti gets closer to its goal of Parliament.

Police said there were no significant issues at Saturday’s march or the subsequent drive through Waipawa, Waipukurau and Dannevirke.

Police estimated 9000 people marched on central Hastings. Photo / Davide Conti - @imagesbydavide

The hīkoi, making its way to Wellington protesting government policies including the Treaty Principles Bill introduced by Act leader David Seymour, is due at Parliament on Tuesday.

The hīkoi march began at Hastings clocktower on a drizzly Saturday, about 10am and had finished by roughly noon, bolstered by the original group, and a convoy from the East Coast.