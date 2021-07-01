High schools debate future of social media

Rotary Club of Greenmeadows President Frank Heuser presenting the plate to Oliver Parvin, Jack Turnbull and Ben Shirley.

Around 80 Rotarians, parents, supporters and teachers were on the edge of their seats when Napier Girls' High School (NGHS) and Napier Boys' High School (NBHS) debated whether all social media platforms should be banned or not in this year's Plate Debate held recently. NBHS took the affirmative, with NGHS arguing the pros of social media

Apart from a break last year due to lockdown, the Plate Debate has been running annually since 2015, when Greenmeadows Rotary Club incoming president Jenny Robertson proposed the idea.

"Jenny sent a couple of letters to the schools giving an idea of her proposal. The format is basically unchanged," says Greenmeadows Rotary Club publicity officer, Brian Hall.

Each year the teams play for a swamp kauri plate, with a shield recording each school's win added to the trophy each year. Club member Wal Drayton turned the plate and presented it to the club.

"He tells me that the plate is made from a kauri tree that was up to 2000 years old before it was covered and buried in a swamp near Paeroa about 20,000 years ago," Brian says.

The prestigious event attracts a wide audience, with the club gifting $2000 for the winning school for use in technology. The best speaker also receives $500 for their future education. The funds are raised primarily through the club's annual Artex exhibition, held in June each year and also seeks other projects to add funds to their community trust account, Brian says.

Each year the school chooses its own team, which has traditionally gathered at the Taradale Town Hall for the debate. This year's event was held at the Taradale Club. Brian says it was heartening to see several of their fellow students come along and give support, as well as parents, extended families, neighbours and supporting teachers.

"Greenmeadows Rotarians, wives, husbands and partners also support the debate."

Three adjudicators, with knowledge of debating, were also invited. This year they were solicitor Matthew Lawson, club member and EIT's acting HOD Business Jenny Robertson and transferring member John Mackintosh, a retired lawyer from Christchurch.

Brian says although Girls' High were very entertaining, the Boy' High team of Jack Turnbull, Ben Shirley and Oliver Parvin were judged by the adjudicators as being the better debating team on the night. They were awarded the plate and $2000 from Rotary, with Oliver Parvin taking first prize for best speaker and receiving $500 for his future education. Jack Turnbull was second and Stephanie Brough was third.

"Roll on next year's debate."