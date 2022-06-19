Megan Hull, seen in action on the hockey field, scooped two awards at the Downer Tararua Sports Awards. Photo / Supplied

Megan Hull, seen in action on the hockey field, scooped two awards at the Downer Tararua Sports Awards. Photo / Supplied

Connor Anderson was thrilled to hear he had won Junior Sportsman of the Year in the Downer Tararua Sports Awards.

Connor is now in Year 12 at Dannevirke High School. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was a big year for the 16-year-old who last year won not only the North Island Golden Gloves title in boxing for his weight category, but went on to win the national title.

"I'm pretty stoked," he said, adding that his nomination and subsequent award topped off what had been a good year for him.

In the awards, it was noted that Connor, who started training in boxing before the age of 10, was very committed to the sport.

Connor Anderson with coaches Adam Jones and Tony Mansill. Photo / NZME

His coach, Adam Jones, also won the award for Coach of the Year.

Adam Jones won for Coach of the Year. Photo / Leanne Warr

The sports awards were held as a virtual event this year, livestreamed via Facebook, and Connor was watching last Friday with his family in the comfort of his home.

Others were watching from the Dannevirke Sports clubrooms and Bush Multi-Sport in Pahiatua.

Megan Hull, from Pongaroa, who was co-captain of the Vantage Black Sticks women's hockey team, won Sportsperson of the Year and Supreme Sportsperson of the Year.

She recorded a message to be played at the awards.

"I feel so honoured and privileged to receive this. I'm super-proud to come from the Tararua region and the mighty Pongaroa."

She also congratulated all the finalists, nominees and everyone who had been involved in creating the awards.

"The region has so many talented people sporting-wise and it's so cool to follow."

Hull was preparing for the Women's World Cup due to start next month.

Tararua Recreation Adviser for Sport Manawatu Leah Sole was pleased with how the event had gone.

While the awards had been recorded two weeks prior to the virtual event, she still had to keep the results a secret.

"I was very excited for it all to come out so that we could celebrate."

While she could have told the winners and filmed them with their trophies for the awards, she felt it was better to be a surprise on the night.

Megan was the only one told about her award ahead of time due to her commitments.

"She's so proud to come from the Tararua area – it's really cool to see. Hopefully it inspires some young ones to get going in any sport," Sole said.

There was a very high calibre of athletes and coaches in this year's nominations and some categories proved to be challenging for the judges.

"Especially the team of the year," she said. "That was hotly contested."

Having a virtual event was a good way of doing it if they couldn't do a live event.

Sole said the beauty of it was that in a live event they could only give away so many tickets.

"No one [else] could watch it, they'd just hear about it the next day."

By livestreaming, it was broadcast to more people, they could see what the award was all about, hear all the nominations and why people were nominated, rather than just seeing a name on a piece of paper.

Next year, being a live event, there was a possibility of also livestreaming to a wider audience.

"I think that's what's come from Covid and the lockdown," Sole said. "We're getting more creative with things like that."

MC Kieran McAnulty had a tough job when calling out the winners.

"There's no clapping, no atmosphere, no one there to kind of give the energy. He did a great job, but obviously a live event is what we want."

Sole said she was pleased for both Adam and Connor, saying they deserved their respective awards.

"It's very cool for little old Dannevirke."

The winners were:

Megan Hull - Sportsperson of the Year and Supreme Sportsperson of the Year

Abby Treder - Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Connor Anderson - Junior Sportsman of the Year

Adam Jones - Coach of the Year

Ken Metekingi - Official of the Year

Bexx Brown - Administrator/Volunteer of the Year

Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki Nui a Rua U15 Tama Basketball - Team of the Year

Community Play/Active Recreation Initiative of the Year - Bush Multisports Trust

Covid-19 Response Award - Central and Southern Hawke's Bay Show Jumping Club