Hidden gem on rural road

Winemaker Douglas Haynes at his family owned Hawkes Ridge Wine Estate. Photo / Warren Buckland

You will be surprised what you find on a rural road out the back of Maraekakaho.

Nestled among vineyards and olive groves with stunning views is a boutique wine cellar door.

Hawkes Ridge Wine Estate on Kereru Rd is a destination you don't want to miss.

The cellar door is just a 20-minute drive from Hastings and at the end you get to taste some delicious wines while enjoying pizza and "the best platters in Hawke's Bay", according to owner and winemaker Douglas Haynes.

The family-owned business prides itself on offering wines that are " not normal".

"We have the highest altitude vineyard in Hawke's Bay," Douglas said.

"And because of that we get cold nights and hot days. In summer the temperatures are just as warm as the Gimblett Gravels but our nighttime temperature can drop quite low. This means our grapes take longer to ripen, giving the vines a chance to add flavour rather than sugar.

"The best wines are grown in places that just manage to get them ripe," Douglas said.

Because of this they tend to harvest in March.

Hawkes Ridge Wine Estate specialise in Tempranillo, Viognier, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and Semillon.

Nestled among vineyards and olive groves with stunning views is a boutique wine cellar door.at Hawkes Ridge Wine Estate. Photo / Warren Buckland

Douglas says they have had stunning vintages because of the drought conditions since 2018.

"This year's is another stunner and it's looking pretty dry again heading into 2022 harvest."

Douglas says he grew up with enthusiast wine drinkers and after the olive groves were established he decided to diversify into wine.

"I thought I better learn something about grapes so enrolled in a part-time viticulture course at EIT.

"Then I thought I probably needed to get my engineering papers so I could design and build a winery."

The end result is a successful business making delicious wines.

"We are a small locally owned winery employing local people and I reckon our Tempranillo is one of the best in New Zealand."

He says the cellar door is a cool place to visit.

"Come and see for yourself."

Hawkes Ridge Wine Estate cellar door is open Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm. They have a "latish" night on Friday to about 9pm. Bookings are essential for Sundays.

Hawkes Ridge Wine Estate is at 551 Kereru Rd, Maraekakaho, Hastings.

For more information go to hawkesridge.co.nz.