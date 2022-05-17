Hero of an historic Hawke's Bay Magpies match farewelled

A hero of Hawke's Bay's 15-14 win over the Wallabies at McLean Park in 1972, Geoff Martin died earlier this month, aged 74. Photo / Supplied

A link to an historic Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby match 50 years ago was lost when former drop-kicking first five-eighths Geoff Martin died a fortnight ago.

Martin scored a try and a dropped goal in Hawke's Bay's 15-14 win over the Wallabies at McLean Park on August 11, 1972.

The value of tries had just been increased from three points to four, and the last 30 minutes of the match became the first live television of first-class rugby throughout New Zealand.

As a test run, New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation central region channel WNTV1 had telecast games from an historic colleges 1st XVs quadrangular tournament featuring Wellington and Nelson colleges while northern channel AKTV2 had televised an inter-provincial match between Waikato and Counties.

They were a precursor to going all the way, with the televising of the third Test between the Wallabies and the All Blacks, a match New Zealand won 38-3 to complete a 3-0 series triumph, completing the despatch of the tourists as the "Awful Aussies."

From Dannevirke, Martin played 48 first-class matches, including 44 for the Magpies from 1967 to 1976. He also played two first-class matches for Hawke's Bay B (referred to a Hawke's Bay XV) and one for Hawke's Bay Country Sub-Unions, and in 1970 was a replacement for the North Island with three minutes to play in the inter-island match in Nelson.

The three minutes was all he need to display his aplomb with the dropped goal, kicking one as The North won 11-6.

He was well known for his dropped goals, kicking two twice for the 1972 Magpies, at a time the Bay was rebuilding after the 1966-1969 Ranfurly Shield era.

He died on May 4, aged 74 and a celebration of his life was held at Eskview Rugby Club last Friday.

Mike O'Malley, who played five games for the Magpies in the last season of the 1960s shield era and one first-class match for the B team the previous year, died on April 10, aged 80. Bill James, who played three matches for Hawke's Bay in 1956, and in 1972 coached Taradale to win Hawke's Bay club rugby supreme prizes the Nash Cup and the Maddison Trophy, died last month aged 90.