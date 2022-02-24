A group of adventurous community members learning how to man a 12-person waka on a "give it a go" day at the Heretaunga Waka Ama club in early January. Photo / Supplied

Hastings Waka Ama Roopu has received a grant of $14,000 for a six-person waka, including spray skirts.

Heretaunga Ararau O Ngati Kahungunu Waka Ama Roopu is a waka ama club that has been based in Clive for 20 years.

The large grant came from New Zealand Community Trusts, one of the largest gaming trusts in the country.

NZCT makes contributions to many community amateur sports and active participation groups.

Heretaunga Waka Ama Roopu was in need of a new W6 waka to keep up with other clubs around the country and after the club completed a "robust" application process, NZCT granted the community-focused club the money it needed.

The club's committee member and safety officer, Jamie Thompson, said the money will help with the teaching of junior club members how to paddle safely and compete in ocean-going conditions.

Because of the grant, club members now have the opportunity to compete in ocean races, something it has previously struggled with.

In the past the club's ocean racing has been limited due to the type of waka the club owned and as Heretaunga Waka Ama Roopu is based in Clive, much of the paddling occurs on the Karamu, Ngaruroro and Tutaekuri awa (rivers).

"Many of the races that are held around the country are in the ocean and this has disadvantaged the Heretaunga Roopu as a club, as its members have not had as much experience paddling in ocean-going conditions," Thompson said.

The Heretaunga Ararau O Ngati Kahungunu Waka Ama Roopu Under 16 squad setting out with the club's older W6 waka, known as Mahi Mahi. Photo / Supplied

The new W6, a six-person waka, is specifically designed for ocean-going conditions and will enable both junior and senior club members to train safely and compete in ocean races.

Introducing the W6 waka frees up existing older club waka to be used in community-based events, such as the "Give Waka A Go" days, several of which were held in Clive last month.

"The club's kaupapa is to provide community-based waka ama programmes that encourage both whānau and individual participation, competition and healthy lifestyle, promoted within a safe, nurturing and fun environment," Thompson said.

Heretaunga Ararau O Ngati Kahungunu Waka Ama Roopu was originally set up in Clive to be closer to the townships of Hastings and Flaxmere and allow those communities the opportunity to paddle without having to travel to Napier, where the original clubs were located.

Now with help from the grant money, the waka ama roopu can continue to offer community paddling days where families turn up for "give it a go" paddling events.

Another of these events was planned for February but with the uncertainty Omnicron is causing, the club is playing it safe and waiting for more clarity around Covid implications.