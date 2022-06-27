Ruth Collier's failing eyesight means she's limited on what she can do. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke resident Ruth Collier has failing eyesight, which limits her ability to drive, but she still likes to get out and about.

Along with other elderly residents in the community, she went to a workshop held last week designed to help the elderly learn to use mobility scooters safely.

That often means also learning how to share footpaths with pedestrians.

Horizons Regional Council road safety coordinator Debbie Webster had invited a number of organisations from the community, including police and a retailer from Palmerston North, to talk to older people about using scooters.

Rob Stick from Mobility Manawatu guides Fran Small. Photo / Leanne Warr

Participants were also able to try out the scooters, with the help of Mobility Manawatu.

The initiative is a joint effort between ACC and Horizons, focusing on educating users on how to use them safely, as well as helping them connect with other users.

"It's an opportunity to get the message out there about the safe use of mobility scooters," Webster said.

It was also an opportunity for those in the community to be able to point out problem areas around Dannevirke, for instance where they'd seen unfinished footpaths, or where it was too steep for them to navigate their way safely.

The information would be collated and given to Tararua District Council.

The participants were asked to take part in a quiz with various questions about how to ensure the scooter was visible, the recommended speed when sharing footpaths and rules using pedestrian crossings.