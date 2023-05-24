Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hello to new Bush Telegraph editor

Bush Telegraph
By Leanne Warr
2 mins to read
Leanne Warr has been appointed as new editor for Bush Telegraph.

Leanne Warr has been appointed as new editor for Bush Telegraph.

Those who know me are aware I have been working for Hawke’s Bay Today as the Dannevirke reporter for the past two years. Next week I start as the new editor for Bush Telegraph.

I’m a trained journalist. I cut my journalism teeth, so to speak, as a youngster, with a week’s work experience at the Manawatu Standard at the tender age of 14 (or almost).

I was a shy kid back then, terrified of the telephone. But two small articles later and I realised what I wanted to do with my life.

It hasn’t been an easy journey and I’ve been in and out of the field, earning a degree in English and history and a second degree in Communications, majoring in journalism.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

My professional career started with the Levin Chronicle in 1996 and I went on to play a part in starting the Kāpiti News (back then called the Kapiti-Horowhenua Weekly News). I’d like to think I helped that paper succeed in its first year.

After completing my second degree, I went on to work for a community paper in West Auckland, before eventually returning to my hometown of Palmerston North. I also earned a diploma in psychology.

Before I came to Dannevirke, I worked as a sub-editor, albeit briefly, and I’ve also written a few books.

For me, journalism is a way to explore what is happening in the community. It’s not always about headlines but about giving others a voice. I consider my role to be providing a service to the community, letting people know what is going on, whether it’s an event or an issue that people are talking about.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

You may see a few small changes in the paper as I settle into my new role.

I want to not only make the Bush Telegraph my own, but I want to do it in a way that gives the community a voice. Let’s celebrate the good things that are happening in our community, but also explore the issues that impact all of us.


Latest from Hawkes Bay Today