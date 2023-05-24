Leanne Warr has been appointed as new editor for Bush Telegraph.

Those who know me are aware I have been working for Hawke’s Bay Today as the Dannevirke reporter for the past two years. Next week I start as the new editor for Bush Telegraph.

I’m a trained journalist. I cut my journalism teeth, so to speak, as a youngster, with a week’s work experience at the Manawatu Standard at the tender age of 14 (or almost).

I was a shy kid back then, terrified of the telephone. But two small articles later and I realised what I wanted to do with my life.

It hasn’t been an easy journey and I’ve been in and out of the field, earning a degree in English and history and a second degree in Communications, majoring in journalism.

My professional career started with the Levin Chronicle in 1996 and I went on to play a part in starting the Kāpiti News (back then called the Kapiti-Horowhenua Weekly News). I’d like to think I helped that paper succeed in its first year.

After completing my second degree, I went on to work for a community paper in West Auckland, before eventually returning to my hometown of Palmerston North. I also earned a diploma in psychology.

Before I came to Dannevirke, I worked as a sub-editor, albeit briefly, and I’ve also written a few books.

For me, journalism is a way to explore what is happening in the community. It’s not always about headlines but about giving others a voice. I consider my role to be providing a service to the community, letting people know what is going on, whether it’s an event or an issue that people are talking about.

You may see a few small changes in the paper as I settle into my new role.

I want to not only make the Bush Telegraph my own, but I want to do it in a way that gives the community a voice. Let’s celebrate the good things that are happening in our community, but also explore the issues that impact all of us.



