Moody weather didn't stop surfers at Clifton Beach on Tuesday. Photo Paul Taylor

MetService has lifted an earlier heavy rain warning for Hawke's Bay, where as much as 200 millimetres to northern parts of the region by Thursday afternoon was forecast.

The warning late this morning was for the 26 hours from 10am Wednesday, but was updated just after 6.20pm.

It warned of 100-130 mm of rain to accumulate, but 130-200mm north of Napier, with peaks of 15-25 mm/h.

It also warned of further heavy rain from Thursday afternoon to Friday and that the warning could be extended, especially about the Wairoa District.

MetService also issued a late-afternoon warning for thunderstorms in Central Hawke's Bay early Tuesday evening, saying the weather radar had detected severe thunderstorms near Maraekakaho.

The "severe" thunderstorms, expected to be accompanied by "very heavy" rain, were moving towards the south.

That warning was also lifted after 6pm.

Similar conditions had also been developing in Bay of Plenty and the Gisborne-East Coast area.