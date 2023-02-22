Heavy rain warning issued for Hawke’s Bay, including Esk Valley

Heavy rain is forecast for Hawke's Bay. Photo / MetService

Take a few hours on Thursday morning to prepare and hunker down for the next couple of days.

That’s the message from the MetService for those in the Hawke’s Bay region, which has been issued with an orange heavy rain warning.

Meteorologist Amy Rossiter said in the last 12 hours, 15mm of rainfall had been recorded at Napier airport.

Around 19mm was recorded at the highest point in the Tararua District.

An orange warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay for the 48 hours between 10am Thursday and 10am Saturday.

Tararua District would continue to be on a heavy rain watch, along with the Wairarapa.

Rossiter said between 150mm and 200mm was expected about the ranges and north of Hastings, which included Esk Valley and Wairoa District, and 75mm to 100mm elsewhere in the region.

The heaviest falls were likely from 3pm Friday, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h possible.

Rossiter said there were saturated areas in the region, especially Hawke’s Bay and coastal areas of Tararua District.

“It wouldn’t take much rain on top of what we’ve already seen over the last week or so to cause extra flooding or have more slips.”

She said while conditions weren’t too bad for the next few hours, people should take the opportunity to clear out any drains and prepare themselves for the rain that was incoming.



