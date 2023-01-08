Heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay as cyclone nears

A storm is set to hit the region on Tuesday. Pictured is the wet weather in Napier on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

A storm forecast to hit Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday came with a heavy rain warning for the region, with MetService predicting up to 150 millimetres of rain between 3am on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday as Cyclone Hale lashes the country.

The storm may also thrust a spotlight on a stalled project to protect a string of vulnerable homes from coastal erosion in Haumoana.

The MetService warning is forecasting peak rates of rainfall between 10mm/h and 20mm/h during Tuesday evening.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the warning read.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the cyclone would bring high winds.

“There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and movement of Cyclone Hale, but it will bring a period of heavy rain, gale or severe gale winds and hazardous coastal conditions to parts of the North Island and Marlborough.”

Wairoa District Council, which was severely impacted by storm damage last year, urged residents to secure items which could be blown around in high winds.

“Turn trampolines upside down. Remove debris or loose items from around your property, clear drains and gutters,” a council post read.

“Bring your pets indoors, ensure livestock are gathered in a safe place and secure boats or boat trailers.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Jaclyn Hankin said people should avoid unnecessary travel on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.

“Stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, fallen trees and branches, and downed powerlines.

“If you must travel, slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front.”

A heavy rain warning is also in place for Gisborne, starting from late Monday night.

The coastline in Haumoana, where there are a series of homes at risk of coastal erosion. Photo / Warren Buckland

Storm to highlight coastal concerns

Hastings District Council says it is considering “other options” to protect 18 homes in Haumoana from coastal erosion, after a bold plan to build a 330-metre seawall failed to get support last year.

Two of the 18 property owners - between 7 and 41 Clifton Rd in Haumoana - decided not to back the plans for a seawall last year, which would have mainly been funded by property owners at a cost of about $220,000 each.

That meant the plans did not feature in the 2022/23 annual plan.

Cyclone Hale may again highlight the need for some coastal protection along that shoreline.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said “other options” were still being looked at for that project.

“No further progress with those [two] landowners has been able to be made in progressing support for the current protection option,” she said.

“While the [seawall] project was unsuccessful in achieving full approval from all landowners as part of the 2022/23 annual plan process, and therefore has not proceeded at this time, locals and Council are further considering if there are other options to achieve appropriate and affordable coastal protection for these properties and local assets.”

Heavy rain impact on farmers

A Hawke’s Bay farming leader says the high levels of rain over the past year - and to begin 2023 - have proven both good and bad for farmers, but “everyone has had enough of it” now.

“The good part is, the groundwater is full,” Hawke’s Bay Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said.

“There hasn’t had to be a lot of irrigation done, so that is work and cost you haven’t had to do.”

He said there was a huge amount of grass around the region and the dams were also full - both were good news.

However, he said there were issues which resulted from continued rain.

“With the moist and damp, it is great for flystrike, and that has been a real issue for farmers trying to treat stock.”

He said other issues included fungal disease, which can grow in long wet grass, and even some crops being drowned out if farmers grew a variety of crops.

He said it was also difficult at present to collect hay, or make silage, without some dry conditions. He added the animals also enjoy and thrive with some sunshine.