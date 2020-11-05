Heavy lifter wins Central Hawke's Bay Sports Awards

Luke Wright triumphed at the CHB Sports Awards. Photo / Supplied

A powerlifter has picked up the top prize at the 2020 CHB Mail Central Hawke's Bay Sports Awards.

Lifter Luke Wright picked up the supreme award at the awards dinner staged at AW Parsons Stadium in Waipukurau on Friday night - while showjumper Brooke Edgecombe took out the senior sportswoman of the year category.

The annual awards recognise the "outstanding achievements" of the district's athletes, coaches and officials.

They also recognise innovation, excellence and contribution to sport and active recreation in Central Hawke's Bay from grassroots through to elite level.

Part of the evening's presentations included the induction of Mary Darby into the Central Design & Print CHB Sports Hall of Fame.

Darby has not only performed as an athlete at the highest level but has also continued to contribute to the equestrian sport of eventing for many years both nationally and at a local level.

Veteran sports broadcaster Geoff Bryan officiated the evening.