Sarah Wadley, Ruth Anderson and Chrissy Pratt all work at St Vinnie's and decided to have some fun with their outfits. Photo / Leanne Warr

Sarah Wadley, Ruth Anderson and Chrissy Pratt all work at St Vinnie's and decided to have some fun with their outfits. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hearing Support Tararua is calling its first bingo night ever a success.

The event, held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens club, raised more than $1000 for the organisation.

Murray Nelson, looking colourful. Photo / Leanne Warr

Spokeswoman Rachel Locke says while they’ve held fundraisers before, they decided to try a bingo night, which also included games and spot prizes.

About 55 people came along, turning up in a variety of colourful outfits, determined to have a fun night out.

Scotty Bond helped with running the evening. Photo / Leanne Warr

A number of businesses and organisations sponsored the night, providing some of the prizes.

“We couldn’t have done it without the sponsors,” Rachel says.

Those included: the Services and Citizens club, Black Stump, Catching Pen, Dannevirke Pharmacy, The Warehouse, Gifts and Souvenirs, Lavery’s Barbershop, Dannevirke Regent, Visique Dannevirke, Tararua Vet Services, Four Square, PGG Wrightson’s, Kathy’s Corner, Twilight Cafe and Good Value.

Ana Rautu and Chrissy Pratt both won prizes. Photo / Leanne Warr

It’s hoped the event will become a yearly affair, and Rachel says they plan to make it bigger and better next year.