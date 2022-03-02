Anne Greatbatch with Weller Hauraki demonstrates the equipment used in hearing checks. Photo / Leanne Warr

Imagine being on a construction site with electric tools being used in every direction.

Or at a very loud music concert.

Now imagine what that collection of sound could be doing to your hearing without protection.

That's something hearing therapist Anne Greatbatch wants Tararua apprentices to think about and hopes to encourage them to come in for hearing checks.

Today is World Hearing Day and is a worldwide campaign by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness.

The theme for this year is "To hear for life, listen with care".

The World Health Organisation notes that many of the things that can cause hearing loss are preventable, such as exposure to loud sounds.

As part of her campaign through March, Greatbatch decided to target a specific group to raise individual awareness and chose to focus on apprentices in mostly the building, painting or aluminium joinery trade.

"It's just one way of touching base with the sector," she says.

While many workplaces now have safety measures in place to prevent such problems, there were always a few who might not realise that what they did outside of work could be just as harmful.

"You could be theoretically safe at work, but you make your own decisions when you're out tinkering with your cars, or hunting, or gaming."

Greatbatch, who works for charitable trust Life Unlimited, which is contracted to the Ministry of Health, says part of the organisation's service delivery is raising awareness of hearing conservation.

"[That's] basically things like keeping the volume down, using earplugs in noisy surroundings, or you limit the amount of time you spend somewhere and have regular hearing checkups just to see if there are any changes in your hearing."

Greatbatch says workplaces might ask their employees to get hearing checks, and she wanted to emphasise that her campaign was aimed at individuals to enable them to take advantage of the hearing checks.

"It would be an individual conversation as to where their hearing is at and anything they need to be mindful of and just time out for them to have an individualised personal consultation.

"If I make it as an individual to come, I feel like I'm trying to empower them to take responsibility for their own individual hearing status. Instead of it being driven by any employer or sibling, parents, whatever."

It was important to have regular hearing checks to note any changes because some people might not realise it's happening until it got to a point where it wasn't preventable.

Greatbatch says generally, people, especially those who have worked in the trades, would only think about their hearing later, when they were well-qualified or had worked a number of years in the sector.

"They potentially could notice that their hearing has changed. But of course, it's happened over their working life."

She says part of preventing hearing loss is monitoring it, or a person being aware that their hearing was changing.

"It is a hard one for people to realise because it generally goes gradually over time so the reason for the monitoring, if you know you hear at this level today and then something else changes or you're not managing quite as well, we can actually see if there's any subtle changes and that helps keep people safe and their hearing safe."

Hearing checks are free and available to anyone aged 16 and over.

To organise a hearing check, people can ring Life Unlimited on 0800 008 011.