Health centre and land for sale in Havelock North

The Village Health centre and residential property at 33-35 and 37 Napier Road, Havelock North, as seen from above. Photo / Supplied

The Village Health centre and residential property at 33-35 and 37 Napier Road, Havelock North, as seen from above. Photo / Supplied

A health centre in the centre of Havelock North, and the land surrounding it, is up for sale.

33-35 Napier Road and 37 Napier Road, Havelock North are being presented to the market as a combined offering.

The property has a total area of 3066 square metres.

33-35 Napier Road is the two-storey Village Health Centre and on 37 Napier Road is a three-bedroom residential dwelling.

The Village Heath centre provides $360,172 plus GST in combined net annual rental income, while the rental property returns $21,840 in annual rental income based on a weekly rental fee of $420.

The anchor tenant for the health centre, Te Mata Peak Practice, recently signed a new 10-year lease.

Colliers Hawke's Bay Director Danny Blair has been exclusively appointed to market the property for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Thursday, December 2, unless sold prior.