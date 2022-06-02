One of the toppled and broken headstones in the Waipukurau Cemetery marks the grave of a young woman and two killed WWII soldiers.

Waipukurau RSA president Janet Castell says she is "extremely disappointed" by damage to headstones in the Waipukurau Cemetery, including those of two soldiers killed in WWII.

"I find it distressing that somebody has chosen to do this to the headstones of young local men who served their country and who died doing so," Castell said.

Police are investigating the damage that includes several headstones pushed or kicked over, one of which is smashed in half. They are also looking for one other headstone that is missing. The damage is thought to have been done some time since Monday last week.

Senior Constable Andy Walker of Waipukurau Police said two headstones of people who died in the 1930s, and two of servicemen who died in the 1940s - one from wounds sustained in the Western Desert and one who was killed in action on the Mareth Line - had been toppled, with marble crosses from other graves in the cemetery also broken.

Walker said it is "pretty disgraceful behaviour" and police would like to hear from anyone with information about the damage.

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency line, phone 105, at any time.